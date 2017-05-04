Lawsuit asks $11M in inmate Rogers' death
An $11 million lawsuit was filed the last week of April naming Bradley County, Sheriff Eric Watson and BCSO Corrections Supervisor Capt. Gabe Thomas, along with three others, as responsible parties ATTORNEYa SJOHNa SWOLFE, center, details the lawsuit he filed on behalf of the Billy Joe Rogers family seeking $11 million in damages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|4 hr
|John
|1
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|to be fair
|33,694
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Sat
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC