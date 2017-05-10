Judge Neil Thomas Announces His Exit From The Circuit Court Bench
Judge Neil Thomas III, serving the people of Hamilton County in Tennessee's Eleventh Circuit Court, announced his resignation from the bench, effective Oct. 5. "Twenty years serving the community in public service has been an extraordinary honor and one that I'll forever cherish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Melinda Roy
|88
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Mechanic_45
|33,855
|Urban Exploration Places In Chattanooga?
|15 hr
|Newbie
|1
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|Tue
|Eduardo
|2
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|May 9
|Impacted
|11
|Are I applying for a job or for a social clique?
|May 9
|Dissident
|1
|Railroad workers having affairs
|May 6
|Woman up
|19
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC