John William Self Found Dead On Oakland Lane In Bradley County;...
The body of 54-year-old John William Self was found at his home on Oakland Lane in Bradley County on Monday, and a person of interest was later taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|bravo
|33,732
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|Impacted
|11
|Are I applying for a job or for a social clique?
|13 hr
|Dissident
|1
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|Mon
|John
|1
|Railroad workers having affairs
|May 6
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC