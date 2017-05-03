John Brown Named Dan Barge, Jr. Award Of Merit Recipient
Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Inc., named John Brown, ASLA, one of its 2017 Dan Barge, Jr. Award of Merit recipients at the firm's annual employee banquet.
