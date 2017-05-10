January trial date for man accused in...

January trial date for man accused in '77 Florida murder

A Tennessee man accused of a Florida murder and an assassination attempt four decades ago is set to go to trial early next year. A judge has set a January 2018 trial date for 67-year-old William "Clay" Claybourne Taylor of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

