Inaugural Life Force Call Of The Year Awards Recognize Regional Ems Providers

Medical Call of the Year award winners Larry Robbins and Myron Schroepfer with LIFE FORCE Crew Members Karen Mulvaney and Seth Gentry Erlanger Health System's air medical program, LIFE FORCE, held a ceremony to honor local EMS heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the inaugural Call of the Year awards during national EMS Week.

