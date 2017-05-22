Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud
A Hamilton County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Can expect much q...
|33,990
|Good looking men with ugly women (Jun '13)
|Sun
|taco
|85
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Primrose
|735
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Sun
|want2know4sure
|20
|looking for lady to go to cinema one club with (Nov '13)
|Sun
|ndidnid
|3
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 17
|On Wed
|9,767
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|May 16
|Senator Porker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC