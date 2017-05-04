Guru Medam, M.D. Joins CHI Memorial Medical Group
Dr. Medam received his medical degree from Dr.NRT University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh, India and a masters in sports medicine from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Ga.
