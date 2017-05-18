Gas Prices Rise 1.6 Cents In Chattanooga

1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.

