Gas Prices Drop 7 Cents In Chattanooga

Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.

