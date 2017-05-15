Five Alarm Funk Announces U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Juno-nominated Canadian groove masters FIVE ALARM FUNK are gearing up for a string of U.S. tour dates in support of their recently released album Sweat. The summer run will kick off June 9 with a performance at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, TN and include stops in Northern California, Boise, ID, Seattle, WA, Whitefish, MT, Cleveland, OH and Rochester, NY .

