Erlanger, Chattanooga, And Hamilton County Officials Announce Updates ...

On Monday, June 5 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hubert Fry Center at the Tennessee RiverPark, Erlanger Health System President and CEO, Kevin Spiegel, City of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger will announce details for the second Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk.

