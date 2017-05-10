Education Commissioner McQueen To Present Plan For Partial Take-Over...
Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will present her plan for a partial state take-over of five low-performing Hamilton County Schools next Thursday at 4 p.m. She said she will present the plan for a "Partnership Zone" to the School Board at the Central Office Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.
