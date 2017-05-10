Education Commissioner McQueen To Pre...

Education Commissioner McQueen To Present Plan For Partial Take-Over...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will present her plan for a partial state take-over of five low-performing Hamilton County Schools next Thursday at 4 p.m. She said she will present the plan for a "Partnership Zone" to the School Board at the Central Office Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 min well mechanic man 33,853
Urban Exploration Places In Chattanooga? 12 hr Newbie 1
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Wed lardbutt1 87
When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu... Tue Eduardo 2
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) May 9 Impacted 11
Are I applying for a job or for a social clique? May 9 Dissident 1
Railroad workers having affairs May 6 Woman up 19
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC