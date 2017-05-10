East Brainerd Community Theater Holds...

East Brainerd Community Theater Holds Auditions For Hello, Dolly

East Brainerd Community Theater will hold auditions for "Hello, Dolly!" on Sunday, May 21, and Tuesday, May 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Christ United Methodist Church, 8645 East Brainerd Road.

