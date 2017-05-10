East Brainerd Community Theater Holds Auditions For Hello, Dolly
East Brainerd Community Theater will hold auditions for "Hello, Dolly!" on Sunday, May 21, and Tuesday, May 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Christ United Methodist Church, 8645 East Brainerd Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Irving
|33,916
|anyone up for fun
|4 hr
|Lunch box skunk
|3
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|5 hr
|CORRUPT
|1
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|9 hr
|Charlie Bob
|14
|Urban Exploration Places In Chattanooga?
|9 hr
|Charlie Bob
|2
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|May 12
|Melinda Roy
|88
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|May 9
|Eduardo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC