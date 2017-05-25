Dead Testaments - "Ghosts of the Civi...

Dead Testaments - "Ghosts of the Civil War Trees"

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Obscure Sound

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based band Dead Testaments play an engrossing vein of "noir rock" and darker-themed folk, drawing from inspirations ranging from Southern literature, the "soul of delta blues", and acts like Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave. All these fragments are evident in their sound, which on "Ghosts of the Civil War Trees" - a track off their new EP Mississippi Ave. - begins with a twinkle-laden acoustical lull, gradually expanding to spurts of strings and anthemic, uplifting vocals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Obscure Sound.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr NTMD8OR 34,054
Railroad workers having affairs 4 hr cookeville cumlau... 23
News PHOTOS: Central Shuts Out Dyersburg, 1-0, In Sp... 17 hr sideliner 1
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) May 22 Eternal truth 935
Good looking men with ugly women (Jun '13) May 21 taco 85
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) May 21 Primrose 735
looking for lady to go to cinema one club with (Nov '13) May 21 ndidnid 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC