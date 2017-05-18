Cleveland SmartBank holding grand opening on Monday
SmartBank, a subsidiary of SmartFinancial, Inc., will open its newest branch at 3200 Keith St. N.W. in Cleveland, on Monday. This marks the 14th full-service branch for SmartBank, whose footprint
