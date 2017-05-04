City Considering Converting 7 Downtown Street Sections From One-Way To Two-Way
The City Council on May 16 is to consider a resolution on hiring the engineering firm of Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon to study the conversion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|54 min
|Stuffit
|33,579
|Railroad workers having affairs
|6 hr
|magnum PI
|18
|anyone up for fun
|Wed
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC