Circuit Judge Has Plan To Beautify Ch...

Circuit Judge Has Plan To Beautify Chattanooga Freeway Intersections

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Judge Thomas said, after a series of meetings, he has formed a Tennessee Interstate Conservatory that has gotten approval from TDOT to landscape certain intersections, including the ones at MLK Boulevard and Fourth Street. He said steps are also being taken to place large installations of public art at the two strategic downtown intersections, where a major construction project is currently underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Pete 33,541
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) 7 hr Eternal truth 928
anyone up for fun Wed jo jo 2
Railroad workers having affairs May 2 Yes 17
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) May 1 guest 9,765
News Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud May 1 Dean_Gullberry 5
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Apr 30 disappointed 86
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC