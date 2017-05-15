Chris Blue Reaches Finals On - The Vo...

Chris Blue Reaches Finals On - The Voice"

43 min ago

Chris Blue, the church worship leader from Knoxville who attended Tennessee Temple University in the early 2010s, has qualified for the finals of the NBC singing talent show, "The Voice."

