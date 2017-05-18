Chattanooga Zoo To Hold 2nd Annual Ice Cream Safari Event June 9

The Chattanooga Zoo will present its second annual kid's summer event, the Ice Cream Safari at the Chattanooga Zoo on Friday, June 9 from 4-7 p.m. The Zoo will close to the general public at 3 p.m. to prepare for the event, and gates will reopen at 4 p.m. for Ice Cream Safari.

