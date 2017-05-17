Chattanooga Resident Among Graduates Of Tusculum College
Deres M. Benn, Jr. of Chattanooga was among the 292 students who graduated at Tusculum College's commencement ceremonies on May 6. Deres M. Benn, Jr. of Chattanooga was among the 292 students who graduated at Tusculum College's commencement ceremonies on May 6. Mr. Benn earned a bachelor of arts degree in sports science with a minor in coaching.
