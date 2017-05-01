Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In ...

Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In Knoxville Meth Sting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A federal grand jury in Knoxville has returned a seven-count drug indictment against 17 individuals, including a Chattanooga man. The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that each of these individuals was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 8 min Julia 33,453
Railroad workers having affairs 17 hr Yes 17
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 19 hr guest 9,773
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Sun disappointed 86
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Apr 29 Stephany 10
Poll How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10) Apr 27 Nyc 43
teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st Apr 26 gump 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC