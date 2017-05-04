Chattanooga Fire Investigators Receive Top Honors
Pictured, from left to right: Captain Henry McElvain, Captain Anthony Moore, Fire Marshal Beau Matlock, and Captain Andrew Waters - photo by Geoff Woolard, assistant fire marshal with the Franklin Fire Department Three Chattanooga fire investigators received top honors from the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson in Franklin, Tn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|ugh
|33,546
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Eternal truth
|928
|anyone up for fun
|Wed
|jo jo
|2
|Railroad workers having affairs
|May 2
|Yes
|17
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|May 1
|Dean_Gullberry
|5
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC