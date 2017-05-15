Chattanooga Area AME Churches Partner With Kidney Foundation In Health Event
The Chattanooga Area AME Churches in partnership with the Kidney Foundation PEED-providing education early detection program and Nephrology Associates present "Prevention is the key to a Healthier You", a free health event.
