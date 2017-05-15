Chattanooga Area AME Churches Partner...

Chattanooga Area AME Churches Partner With Kidney Foundation In Health Event

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Chattanooga Area AME Churches in partnership with the Kidney Foundation PEED-providing education early detection program and Nephrology Associates present "Prevention is the key to a Healthier You", a free health event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 hr Stray- Dog 33,929
Review: Dr. Stephen D. Sims, DDS 10 hr sallenmj23 1
anyone up for fun Sun Lunch box skunk 3
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... Sun CORRUPT 1
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Sun Charlie Bob 14
Urban Exploration Places In Chattanooga? Sun Charlie Bob 2
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) May 12 Melinda Roy 88
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC