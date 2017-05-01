CACHC Selected As Beneficiary For The Great Kiwanis Duck Race
The Chattanooga Kiwanis Club Youth Foundation has named the Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County as the beneficiary of a portion of the proceeds from this year's Great Kiwanis Duck Race on Saturday, June 17. During the race, more than 5,000 rubber ducks will be launched from the Walnut Street Bridge and float down to the finish line near ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|right on cue
|33,460
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Tue
|Yes
|17
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mon
|guest
|9,773
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Sun
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Apr 26
|gump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC