CACHC Selected As Beneficiary For The...

CACHC Selected As Beneficiary For The Great Kiwanis Duck Race

15 hrs ago

The Chattanooga Kiwanis Club Youth Foundation has named the Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County as the beneficiary of a portion of the proceeds from this year's Great Kiwanis Duck Race on Saturday, June 17. During the race, more than 5,000 rubber ducks will be launched from the Walnut Street Bridge and float down to the finish line near ... (more)

Chattanooga, TN

