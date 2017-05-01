Body found last week positively ID'd as missing teen hiker
A body found last week has been positively identified as that of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago while in the bottom of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday that the body was that of Jackson Standefer of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
