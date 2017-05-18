Artillery Programs At Chickamauga Battlefield Are June 3

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct artillery programs at Chickamauga Battlefield on June 3. Programs, lasting approximately 30 minutes, are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. near Tour Stop 3, along Poe Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.