Anna Laura (Brown) Dietz
She was born May 15, 1928, in Monterey, Tenn., the youngest daughter of the late Charles Lee Brown and Annie Randolph Brown. Anna was a Christian, devoted mother, homemaker and worked in retail sales in the Cookeville area for more than 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|15 min
|Stray- Dog
|33,639
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Sat
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC