AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop...

AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 14 min Irving 33,789
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Wed lardbutt1 87
When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu... Tue Eduardo 2
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Tue Impacted 11
Are I applying for a job or for a social clique? Tue Dissident 1
Railroad workers having affairs May 6 Woman up 19
anyone up for fun May 3 jo jo 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC