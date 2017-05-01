2 Marines Killed In Chattanooga Shooting To Receive Navy And Marine Corps Medal
The Navy and Marine Corps Medal will be posthumously awarded to Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|8 min
|Julia
|33,453
|Railroad workers having affairs
|17 hr
|Yes
|17
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|19 hr
|guest
|9,773
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Sun
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Apr 26
|gump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC