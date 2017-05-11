11 Instant Basketball Courts Make AAU Regional Girls Tournament Possible At 1 Chattanooga Location
Eleven instant basketball courts will make it possible for a girls regional AAU basketball tournament to be played in one location in Chattanooga over the next two weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|Irving
|33,700
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|9 hr
|John
|1
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Sat
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC