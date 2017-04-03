Youth, 16, Charged In Killing Of 16-Year-Old Girl On Thursday, Another Shooting The Next Day
A 16-year-old male has been charged with the killing early last Thursday of a 16-year-old female and the wounding of 20-year-old Cody Nunley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Lmdao
|31,362
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|6 hr
|We Know
|10
|Well known man
|22 hr
|Third date to many
|1
|Unitarian Universalist not church
|23 hr
|Mc shan
|1
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Sat
|Don Trumpster
|10
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mar 30
|Want2know4sure
|12
|NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r...
|Mar 29
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC