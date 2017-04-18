Wilson County Woman Arrested, Charged...

Wilson County Woman Arrested, Charged With Solicitation To Commit Murder

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on Tuesday, TBI special agents began investigating Julia Adams, after it was learned that she requested that an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband.

