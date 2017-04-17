Weekend brush fires keep Forestry crews busy

You probably noticed the smoke or a haze in the air this weekend around Marion County, especially if you live in the Haletown or Whiteside area or were traveling along I-24 to Chattanooga. According to Marion County dispatchers, Tennessee Forestry crews have been battling a brush fire on Ladd's Mountain near I-24 and Nickajack Lake since late Saturday.

