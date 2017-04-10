Wall Collapses on TN Fire Recruit Dur...

Wall Collapses on TN Fire Recruit During Training

April 09--A Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department recruit was injured in a training accident, according to a release from Hamilton County Emergency Services. The department was conducting an in-house training burn on the 9000 block of Amos Road for new recruits when a wall collapsed during cleanup.

