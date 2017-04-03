Vintage Base Ball Opens 2017 Season W...

Vintage Base Ball Opens 2017 Season With Outdoor Festival Saturday

13 hrs ago

Vintage Base Ball returns to the 6th Cavalry Museum and the Polo Field at the Historic Post on Saturday with a double header.

Chattanooga, TN

