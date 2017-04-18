View Press Release

Herbalife Nutrition Sponsored Triathlete Heather Jackson Wins IRONMAN 70.3 Peru and Donates Proceeds to the Peruvian People Affected by the Floods. Herbalife Nutrition sponsored triathlete Heather Jackson wins the IRONMAN 70.3 Peru and will donate all proceeds to help the people of Peru affected by the floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.