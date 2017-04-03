UTC Football Scrimmage Statistics
UTC quarterbacks Alejandro Bennifield and Nick Tiano each threw a touhdown pass, while Bingo Morton led receivers with three catches for 65 yards and a scoring receeption during the UTC Blue Gold Scrimmage Saturday at Finley Stadium.
