UDC #900 Meets At Kinser Church of God
Pictured: L to R : Christy Peden, Andrea Akers, Peggy Morrison, Lisa Pritchett, Amy Kibble, and Anita Green; L to R : Gussie Ridgeway, Marilyn Kinne, Kevin Kinne, and Linda Ballew Husband and wife duo Carlous and Janelle share music Video for their song "Good News," released from their debut album, " Jesus Christ ."
