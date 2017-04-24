UDC #900 Awards Supplementals And Add...

UDC #900 Awards Supplementals And Adds New Member

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Linda Ballew and her daughter Christy Peden were presented supplemental certificates on April 15 by UDC #900 Jefferson Davis Chapter President Marilyn Kinne and Registrar Anita Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 46 min Stray- Dog 33,428
Railroad workers having affairs 8 hr Stop searching fo... 16
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) 22 hr Stephany 10
Poll How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10) Apr 27 Nyc 43
teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st Apr 26 gump 3
Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant Apr 26 gump 4
What is a racist (May '16) Apr 26 Dean_Gullberry 17
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC