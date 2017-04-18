Tyrone Stevenson, 35, Shot On Citico ...

Tyrone Stevenson, 35, Shot On Citico Avenue Thursday Morning

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:46 a.m. to a local hospital concerning a person receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 33 min little tuffet 32,814
This is what it now takes to get a job??? 2 hr Rejected_Outcast 10
My Story 3 hr Rejected_Outcast 6
why i am unemployed: 3 hr oyster 3
Republicans Joy 4 Gas Tax hike, local states ... 15 hr No Vote Repubs 1
why i am unemployed Wed Rejected Outcast 1
Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11) Wed Candyy10 14
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC