Trenton woman sentenced for 2012 hit & run death in St. Elmo
A 58-year-old woman from Trenton will spend the next 15 years being monitored, after serving a year behind bars for the hit and run death of a Chattanooga man back in 2012. Hamilton County District Attorney's office provided more information about the case of Betty Jean Mundy, from prosecutor Kate Lavery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVC.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Friend Of Bama
|33,252
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|13 hr
|The Man
|4
|2017 National Cornbread Festival In South Pitts...
|Tue
|jim thompson
|1
|Wise Construction ( Will not pay Sub-Contractor... (Jun '10)
|Apr 23
|Pissed
|20
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Apr 22
|Want2know4sure
|13
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Apr 22
|Rejected_Outcast
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC