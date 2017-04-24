Tour Of Chattanooga Area Rose Gardens Open Mother's Day Weekend
Members of The Tri-State Rose Society of Chattanooga are opening wide the gates of their private gardens to the public on Mothers' Day weekend: Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14. Five rose gardens will be featured in Chattanooga, Hixson, East Brainerd and Soddy Daisy.
