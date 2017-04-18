Tickets are available for Bedwell Award luncheon
The annual Mel Bedwell Small Business Person Award luncheon and Small Business Showcase, slated for May 1, will take place at the Museum Center at Five Points at 11:30 a.m. Pinnacle Financial The annual Mel Bedwell Small Business Person Award luncheon and Small Business Showcase, slated for May 1, will take place at the Museum Center at Five Points at 11:30 a.m. Pinnacle Financial Partners is presenting sponsor for the event. The Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce acknowledges the contributions of small business to the local economy at this luncheon and other events throughout the month of May. Recognition of an outstanding small-business person in the community highlights the award luncheon.
