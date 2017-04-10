Thursday Night Construction Worker Killed
Here's an update on the tragic death of a highway worker who was killed around 5:15 Thursday night here in Murfreesboro. 31-year old John M. Gray, III was killed when hit by a vehicle on I-24 eastbound, near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
