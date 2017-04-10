Three Mocs Named To NFF Hall Of Fame
HunterTownson posted a 3.78 GPA and was a three-year starter on the offensive line - photo by GoMocs.com The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame recently announced the members of the 2017 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or ... (more)
