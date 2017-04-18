THP takes bus on road to catch distracted drivers

You may have seen what appeared to be a tour bus traveling down interstates in Tennessee this month, but then did a double-take when you saw the Tennessee Highway Patrol was featured on the exterior THEa STENNESSEEa SHIGHWAY PATROL, along with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and law enforcement across the state, promoted safe driving by pinpointing distracted drivers. There were 224 citations issued for distracted drivers, and this THP bus was used by officers to stress the need for motorists to stay off cell phones, etc., that can led to traffic accidents.

