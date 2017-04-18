Third Annual Latin Festival Celebrati...

Third Annual Latin Festival Celebration Is May 6 At Chattanooga State

Chattanooga State's International Outreach Office announces the date for its Third Annual Latin Festival 2017 on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Highland Park Commons in downtown Chattanooga.

