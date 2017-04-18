The Pool To Make Chattanooga Debut At...

The Pool To Make Chattanooga Debut At Tubman Site On Friday Night

17 hrs ago

The Pool is an interactive light project created by sculpture artist Jen Lewin. Made up of 40,000 LEDs on 106 computer-powered three-foot discs arranged in concentric circles, the piece activates when someone steps on the pads, setting in motion colored light effects.

