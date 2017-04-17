The Latest: Missing hikers related to Merrell Boot founder
The Latest on the search for two missing hikers at Grand Canyon National Park : Family members say two hikers swept away while crossing a remote creek in Grand Canyon National Park are the wife of a founder of Merrell Boot Co. and her stepgrandson.
